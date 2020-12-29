With days to go for the tour of Bangladesh, 12 Windies players have declined to participate in the two Tests and three ODI series. The twelve players who have refused to make the journey to the sub-continent are Test skipper Jason Holder, ODI skipper Kieron Pollard, and Darren Bravo among others. While some have contracted the deadly virus, others have pulled out citing other reasons. Also Read - MS Dhoni Hosts Newlywed Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma For Dinner During Honeymoon in Dubai | PICS

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel on Tuesday named the West Indies Test and ODI squads for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh. West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020-21: Sydney Confirmed to Host New Year's Test at The SCG

“The following players declined the opportunity to tour due to Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears: Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich are unavailable due to personal reasons,” a CWI statement said on Tuesday. Also Read - Odisha T20 Cricket League 2020-21 Live Streaming Cricket Details: Squads, Full Schedule, Teams, Match Timings

“The CWI Covid-19 policy allows any player to opt out of selection for an overseas tour, only when based on the player’s own safety fears or concerns. Such decisions will not impact their consideration for future selection,” it said.

The Test squad will be led by the experienced Kraigg Brathwaite, with Jermaine Blackwood as vice-captain. Former Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies A team captain, Jason Mohammed, will lead the ODI team with Sunil Ambris as vice-captain.

The West Indies touring party are due to arrive in Dhaka on January 10 and the series will run until February 15. West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka in a shortened tour.

Kavem Hodge, the right-handed top-order batsman, has earned a maiden call-up in the Test squad; while left-handed opener Shayne Moseley and all-rounder Kyle Mayers will be touring in the Test squad for the first time, after making trips to England and New Zealand as reserves this year.

Mayers made his T20I debut against New Zealand last month. Two players have earned their first call-ups for the ODI squad — Akeal Hosein, a left-arm spinner all-rounder; and Kjorn Ottley, a left-handed top-order batsman.

Roger Harper, CWI’s lead selector, said: “Kavem Hodge will be on his first tour with the team. He has been around for a few years and has made a case for himself and he now gets his chance. The fact that he also bowls left arm spin has certainly helped his cause. We also have Kyle Mayers and Shayne Moseley, who have both toured with the team to England and New Zealand as reserves, being selected in the Test Squad for the first time. Moseley coming off successful ‘A team’ games in New Zealand and Mayers who has performed well in each of the CWI regional tournaments and also the CPL, over the last year.”

Harper said the absence of several more experienced players has certainly provided an opportunity for the left-handed Kjorn Ottley who has had a good Super50 tournament last year.

“He will be very keen to make his mark. Tours of Bangladesh are never easy as they always play well in their own conditions. Although a number of the senior players are missing in both formats, I expect our teams to be very competitive. I expect our players to play with purpose, with passion and with the desire to prove that they belong at this level,” he said.

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican

ODI squad: Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh junior

