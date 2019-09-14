There is no doubt that MS Dhoni is arguably the most enigmatic personalities to have played for India. From enjoying a huge fanbase to serving the army, Dhoni is a man of multiple facets. He is also a person whose ‘down to earth’ nature touches lives. Recently, Dhoni once again became the top trend on Twitter as he completed 12 years as captain. Dhoni has led India to most World trophies in his tenure. He led India for the first time ever on first time on 13th September 2007 against Scotland in a Group D game of the inaugural World T20, but the match was called off due to rain. He was put in the hot seat after senior players like Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid opted out of the inaugural World T20. Dhoni created history as he led India to win the World T20 and since then, there has been no looking back.

Here is how fans hailed Dhoni as he completed 12 years as captain. He is currently the captain of Chennai Super Kings in IPL.

To our coolest Captain @msdhoni, here’s our small tribute to your glorious journey as the Captain of the Indian team. Love,

Proud fans!💙#12YearsOfCaptainDhoni 😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/v8iyFDU0uV — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) September 13, 2019

A team leader should be able to lead by example especially when the team needs the most. No one can forget the inning played by MSD in 2011 World Cup Final at Wankhede, Mumbai#12YearsOfCaptainDhoni pic.twitter.com/EsKSYBCrPr — Nitya (@_ImNitya_) September 13, 2019

How to convert challenges in to success, MSD is the best example for this #12YearsOfCaptainDhoni pic.twitter.com/fgPwHFizoE — Atul Dwivedi (@imAtul111) September 13, 2019

Dhoni is not playing cricket after India’s loss in the World Cup semi-finals. He opted out of the West Indies tour as he took a two-month break to serve the Indian army. He has now not been picked for the South Africa series as well which is also making fans confused about his retirement plans.