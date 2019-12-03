The Indian men and women kho kho teams registered dominating wins over their Sri Lankan opponents in the semi-finals to enter their second consecutive finals at the 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu on Monday.

The men’s team, led by Maharashtra’s Balasahaeb Pokarde, put up an impressive performance in defence as well as in attack to win the match by an innings and 13 points with scores of 21-8.

While Odisha’s Satyajit Sing chased down five points, his teammate Akshay Ganpule ran for more than three minutes to help India enter final.

The women event was a one-sided affair as India outclassed Sri Lanka recording a 32-4 scoreline. The Nasreen-led women’s team hardly dropped a sweat during their semi-final encounter.

“We played really well today. We did not give the opposition any opportunity to get settled during our chase and we also managed to run well,” women’s team skipper Nasreen said after the match.

The men’s team will now face Bangladesh in the final while, the women’s side will defend their title against home team Nepal.