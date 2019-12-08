Indian wrestlers continued their dominant run at the ongoing 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu as Sakshi Malik and Ravinder-led contingent added four more gold medals on day three of the wrestling competition.

While Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi was unstoppable on her way to the podium finish in the 62kg category, U-23 World silver medallist, Ravinder made it a golden double for India as he clinched top honours in the 61kg men’s freestyle.

Sakshi won all her matches, one sided, by pinning her opponents and bagging the matches one sided with a steep margin of 10-0 to finish at the top. Ravinder, however, had to work hard to clinch his gold against Pakistan’s M. Bilal after easily overcoming the challenge posed by Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi wrestlers in the earlier rounds.

Other Indian grapplers competing were Pawan Kumar (86kg) and Anshu (59kg) in the women’s freestyle; and both clinched gold medals in their respective categories. While Commonwealth Games gold medallist Pawan had to rely on his experience to win 4-1 against his Pakistani counterpart in the finals, Anshu claimed the gold against the Sri Lankan wrestler within record 15 seconds of the bout.

India has won gold medals in all the 12 categories and will strive to extend their impeccable run on the last day of the competition as Gaurav Baliyan (74kg) and Anita Sheoran (68kg) will take on the challenge in the men’s freestyle and women’s categories respectively.