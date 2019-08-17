“I know what I can do, so I never doubt myself” – these words of legendary Usain Bolt certainly weigh in gold for every aspiring athlete who wants to make it big at the global stage. Belongs to Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh, 19-year-old, Rameshwar Gurjar is one such aspiring sportsman who aims to achieve it big in the least touched track and field discipline for India. Gurjar’s sprinting video has gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen running barefoot in a 100m dash and completing it under 11 seconds. Yes, you heard it right. Barefoot!

Gurjar, who left studies after Class 10 belong to a farmer family and could not pursue further studies due to their poor financial condition. However, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared the video of Rameshwar running barefoot on his official Twitter handle which certainly caught everyone’s attention. Chouhan also urged the country’s sports minister Kiren Rijiju to lend a helping hand for the teenager.

India is blessed with talented individuals. Provided with right opportunity & right platform, they’ll come out with flying colours to create history! Urge @IndiaSports Min. @KirenRijiju ji to extend support to this aspiring athlete to advance his skills! Thanks to @govindtimes. pic.twitter.com/ZlTAnSf6WO — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 16, 2019

Pls ask someone to bring him to me @ChouhanShivraj ji. I’ll arrange to put him at an athletic academy. https://t.co/VywndKm3xZ — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 16, 2019



Union Minister Rijiju wasted no time and reacted to the video, saying that he would arrange for the 19-year-old to be admitted to an athletics academy in the country.

The current men’s world record in the 100-metre race is 9.58 seconds, set by the fastest man on earth-Jamaica’s Usain Bolt in 2009. The national record is 10.26 seconds, set by Amia Kumar Malik in 2016, as per the Athletics Federation of India website.