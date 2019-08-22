Taking a swift action against a possible ’email hoax’ – Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a 19-year-old boy for sending an anonymous warning to the world’s richest cricket board – Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Brij Mohan Das, hailing from Assam, was arrested for issuing a death warning to all the members of Indian cricket team currently on a tour of the Caribbean islands. In his e-mail, Das mentioned about an imminent threat of a terror attack being planned against Virat Kohli and Co.

Following a further investigation on the matter, it has been learnt that Brij has sent some more emails to different cricket boards of other nations with the same threatening content. Keeping the safety of Team India members in mind, the case was then reported to the Maharashtra ATS.

Maharashtra ATS arrested one Braja Mohan Das from Assam who had sent email to BCCI threatening to kill Indian cricketers. He was arrested on August 20&brought to Mumbai on transit remand.Later he was produced in Court in Mumbai and was remanded to police custody till August 26 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019



With the help of discreet enquiry and cyber experts, the department soon verified the details about the Brij Mohan’s whereabouts. It was learnt that he is a resident of Shantipur Saharanpur, Morigaon in Assam. The team recovered the electronic device which was used to send the email.

Meanwhile, a case into the matter has been registered under sections 506 (II) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act 1932.

The Assam-born native was produced in a magistrate court in Morigaon from where his transit remand was obtained. He was later brought to Mumbai on a transit remand and then produced in Mazgaon court. He will be kept in police custody till August 26.