A 19-year-old Delhi fast bowler dismissed India’s limited-overs stars Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan during a net session at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Saturday. Keshav Dabas, plays for Surinder Khanna Cricket Academy, was asked to bowl at the India batsmen as they gear up for the series opening first T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday.

This was the first time he was bowling to Indian internationals having earlier serving as the official net bowler when Australian team was in the national capital earlier this year for an ODI.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Dabas first bowled a delivery that moved enough to induce an outside edge from the bat of India’s stand-in T20I captain Rohit. And then he sneak one through the gap between Dhawan’s bat and pad to crash on the stumps.

The dismissals left Dabas speechless. “It’s a great feeling… Ab kya bolu samajh nei aa raha (Don’t know what to say),” Keshav was quoted as saying by the English daily on Saturday.

His effort drew appreciation from current India head coach Ravi Shastri and pacer Shardul Thakur.

Dabas, the youngest member of his family, lost his father to a brain stroke in June this year and hopes his cricketing career will help him in sharing the financial burden with his two elder siblings. “Isi liye toh cricket khel raha hu (That’s why I’m playing cricket)… It’s still a long way to go but I hope my dreams come true,” he said.

India will face Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series – the first of which will be played in Delhi.