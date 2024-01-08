Home

Sports

1983 World Cup Winner Vouches For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Inclusion In T20 World Cup 2024

1983 World Cup Winner Vouches For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Inclusion In T20 World Cup 2024

Legendary Indian cricketer has demanded Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's inclusion in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: After BCCI announced the T20I squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan and named Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in it. This sparked a lot of speculation around their inclusion in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2024 and the member of the 1983 World Cup winning team, Kris Srikkanth also vouched for their participation in the mega tournament

Trending Now

The star Indian duo were absent from the shortest format since the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal loss. They will be returning to the Men in Blue side in the T20I for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan.

You may like to read

Srikkanth expressed confidence in Rohit Sharma’s return, citing his desire to bounce back after the ODI World Cup final loss to Australia. The 36-year-old’s hunger for redemption and his impressive World Cup performances make him a formidable candidate for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

“Virat Kohli is a certainty. He is in great form. Rohit Sharma, maybe, is confident because of how he scored in the World Cup. If Rohit Sharma says I am available, you can’t say you will drop him. At the end of the day, Rohit Sharma is also hurt that he has lost a World Cup. He would like to go out with a World Cup in his hand at least. He was there in the 2007 World Cup. He would want to do something similar, win a World Cup, and go out,” remarked Srikkanth on his YouTube channel, recognising Rohit’s resilience and ambition to exit on a high note.

Srikkanth highlighted Kohli’s exceptional form, labeling him as un-droppable and stressing his eagerness to secure a T20 World Cup victory. Despite being considered one of the all-time greats, Kohli is yet to claim the T20 World Cup title, a feat he undoubtedly aspires to achieve.

“Virat Kohli would definitely want to win a T20 World Cup. Moreover, last year only the T20 World Cup took place, 13 months back. Virat Kohli was in extraordinary form. If they say they are available, I don’t think you can drop them,” asserted the 64-year-old cricket pundit.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli add an extra layer of intrigue to India’s pursuit of T20 World Cup glory in the Caribbean and the United States come June 1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.