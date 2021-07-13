New Delhi: Former Indian cricket Yashpal Sharma has died due to a heart attack on Tuesday. Sharma was 66 years old when he took his last breath. Sharma was a member of India’s World Cup-winning team in 1983, which was led by Kapil Dev. The right-hander was an explosive middle-order batsman.Also Read - ENG vs IND 2021: Indian Players to Undergo Testing After Receiving Second Dosage of Vaccination

Sharma had scored 11 runs off 32 balls in the World Cup final against the potent West Indies team. Yashpal, who was born in Ludhiana, featured in 37 Test matches for India and scored 1606 runs at an average of 33.45. Furthermore, the right-hander played 42 ODI matches for the national team and scored 883 runs in the ODI format. Also Read - Brad Hogg Picks India's Ideal Playing XI For T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma to Open

Yashpal made his Test debut against England at Lord’s in 1979 whereas he played his maiden ODI match against arch-rivals Pakistan at Sialkot in 1978. Also Read - SL vs IND 2021: Staying Grounded is Important For Prithvi Shaw, Says Anshuman Gaekwad

