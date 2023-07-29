Home

1983 World Cup Winning Captain Kapil Dev Counters Ravi Shastri’s Claim On Hardik Pandya’s Physicality For Test Cricket

Current Indian T20i skipper Hardik Pandya has featured in 11 Tests, 75 ODIs, and 87 T20Is, claiming 17, 73, and 69 wickets, respectively.

New Delhi: Former Indian Captain and 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev disagreed with suggestions that the all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s fragile body can not cope with test cricket, hence he must stick to the white-ball format. The Former Indian captain also gave an example of Australian fast bowling legend Dennis Lille and Kapil Dev said that the human body can make a comeback from any given condition to them.

During the early days of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s career, cricket experts were seeing him as India’s next Kapil Dev across all formats. However, Pandya’s bowling has been hampered due to his back issues. The all-rounder hasn’t featured in Test cricket since September 2018. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri once said that Hardik Pandya’s body can not cope with test cricket.

In a recent interview with the Week magazine, the 1983 World Cup-winner said that “I respect his [Shastri’s] statement, but why? Nobody has had more breakdowns than Dennis Lillee. So I don’t believe that. Human body can come back from any corner, come back into top condition. If you say Hardik Pandya – who is such a great athlete, looks so good – has to work hard on his body, he has to work hard. His body can’t take it?” Kapil Dev said.

“I can understand if that big West Indian off-spinner’s [Rahkeem Cornwall] body can’t take it. But, over a period of time, his body can also do it if he starts working towards it,” the 64-year-old added.

“It’s too much hard work today. You have T20Is, you have ODIs, you have Tests, you have other cricket also and you have commercials [laughs]. I was avoiding saying the last one. In our time, there was only cricket. It’s not an easy job to be an all-rounder. It’s not an easy job to play all types of cricket. But some people can play,” he said.

“I thought Irfan Pathan was very close to doing that, but he faded away very fast. Same with Hardik Pandya. I like to say that he can do those things; why are we trying to cover that up? He will have to work hard,” Kapil added.

