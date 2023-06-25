1983 World Cup-Winning India Legends Celebrate 40th Anniversary 35,000 Feet Up In The Air | Watch VIDEO

Home

India defeated West Indies by 43 runs at The Lord’s on June 25th, 1983. The team celebrated their anniversary in a special style.

New Delhi: India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team led by Kapil Dev celebrated their 40th anniversary inside a plane. India defeated West Indies by 43 runs at The Lord’s on June 25th, 1983. The team celebrated their anniversary in a special style.

Cricketer turned politician Kirthi Azad took his Twitter to share a glimpse of celebration, where the whole team is inside the plane. The video got viral on social space, here is the video:

The World Cup champion

1983 team travelling

together to celebrate our

40th anniversary victory on

25th June, 35,000 feet up

in the air. We are proud

Indians and love India

Bharat Mata Ki Jai

⁦@therealkapildev⁩

⁦@RaviShastriOfc⁩

⁦@BCCI⁩

⁦@JayShah⁩ pic.twitter.com/xR1VxFSbys — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) June 25, 2023

The Indian cricketing heroes of the 1983 World Cup were travelling to part of Adani Group’s ‘Jeetenge Hum’ campaign, which encourages Indian cricket fans to unite as one and rally behind Team India to celebrate past heroes as well as get behind Team India ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Cricketing legend and the captain of the 1983 winning squad Kapil Dev said, “We are honoured to unite with the Adani Group in rallying Team India for the ODI World Cup 2023. This campaign symbolizes the excitement and the indomitable spirit that propelled us to victory in 1983. In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset that centres on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. The true measure of success lies not solely in the outcome, but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence.”

