Highlights IND vs SA 1st ODI, As It Happened At Boland Park

India got off to a steady start in chase of South Africa's 297 but lost captain KL Rahul (12) against the run of play. Virat Kohli was looking in great nick and scored his 63rd FIFTY before holding out to midwicket off the bowling off Tabraiz Shamsi. Shikhar Dhawan made a brilliant 79 to keep India well on course in the run-chase and the partnership added 92 runs but Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer soon followed Kohli, Dhawan to the dressing room leaving India in tatters in the run-chase. Debutant Venkatesh Iyer didn't trouble the scorers much as India played out their 50 overs ending their innings, 31 runs short of the hosts. Shardul Thakur remained unbeaten on 50 which was a consolation more than anything else  Earlier, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (110) and Rassie van der Dussen (129*) stitched together South Africa's second-highest partnership (204) against India and helped the hosts reach 296 for 4 at the end of their innings. Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with figures of 2 for 48. India 265/8 (50) vs South Africa 296/4

Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi Also Read - India vs South Africa ODI Series Not Part of ODI Super League. Here's Why

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 1st ODI in India: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA ODI Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online

Live Updates

  • 10:24 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Thank you for joining us today as we look forward to your company in the second ODI to be played at the same venue on Friday, January 21 2022.

  • 10:21 PM IST

    KL Rahul: It was a nice game. There’s so much to learn. We started off really well, we couldn’t get wickets in the middle. We’ll look to see how we get wickets in the middle overs and stop the opposition. The middle-order couldn’t get going. We were on par for the first 20-25 overs of the game. I thought we would chase it down easily but SA bowled really well and got crucial wickets. I didn’t bat after the 20th over, I don’t know if it changed drastically. Virat and Shikhar told that it was a good wicket to bat on, you just had to spend some time in the middle, unfortunately we couldn’t get the partnership going. They did really well, they put pressure on the bowlers and we couldn’t get those wickets in the middle. 290+ was 20 runs extra, but we just needed more partnerships in the middle. Every game is important for us, we all want to go out there and give our best performances. We haven’t played one-day cricket for a while, we have the WC in mind and we want to get the best XI on the park. We’ll make mistakes but we’ll learn from them.

  • 10:20 PM IST
  • 10:04 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Last ball left and Thakur brings up his maiden fifty. However, South Africa win the first ODI by 31 runs. India were looking good until they lost their way around the 37th over. Handshakes all around and India will look back at this chase with regret. The required run-rate was in control too but the moment it went over 12, game went too far away from India.

  • 9:59 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: India need 34 runs more from 2 balls.

  • 9:57 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Shamsi has bowled the over nicely. Five singles in Five deliveries. India need 38 runs from 6 balls. Any possibilities? Highly unlikely.

  • 9:54 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Single from the last ball of the 48th over. Thakur will look to play couple of more boundaries and maximums. South Africa plays a gamble and asks Shamsi to bowl the 49th over. Shamsi manages to keep Shardul quiet for two balls. India need 40 runs in 9 balls.

  • 9:52 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: FOUR! Powerful shot from Thakur. Just as we speak, another boundary and this time it’s an edge. Thakur is going all the way and the last few will be interesting to see. SIX! Thakur on fire. India need 44 off 13 deliveries.

  • 9:47 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: That was a good ball from Shamsi. Missed the stump by an inch! Comedy of errors on the field as Bumrah survives a run out chance. Thakur needs to strike now as the run-rate has climbed to 18 runs per over. India need 60 runs more in 18 balls.

  • 9:42 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: If we look back at the chase, India had too many soft dismissals. Kohli, Dhawan and Pant lost their wicket to balls which were not special at all. Just as we speak, FOUR! runs. Bumrah gets a top edge over the wicket-keepers head and India finds another boundary. India need 67 runs off the last four overs.