Highlights IND vs SA 1st ODI, As It Happened At Boland Park

Paarl: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st ODI between India and South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl. Check the latest IND vs SA ODI Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA ODI Live Score 2022 and Today cricket updates here. India got off to a steady start in chase of South Africa’s 297 but lost captain KL Rahul (12) against the run of play. Virat Kohli was looking in great nick and scored his 63rd FIFTY before holding out to midwicket off the bowling off Tabraiz Shamsi. Shikhar Dhawan made a brilliant 79 to keep India well on course in the run-chase and the partnership added 92 runs but Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer soon followed Kohli, Dhawan to the dressing room leaving India in tatters in the run-chase. Debutant Venkatesh Iyer didn’t trouble the scorers much as India played out their 50 overs ending their innings, 31 runs short of the hosts. Shardul Thakur remained unbeaten on 50 which was a consolation more than anything else Earlier, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (110) and Rassie van der Dussen (129*) stitched together South Africa’s second-highest partnership (204) against India and helped the hosts reach 296 for 4 at the end of their innings. Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with figures of 2 for 48. India 265/8 (50) vs South Africa 296/4Also Read - India vs South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Rassie Van der Dussen Hundreds Help South Africa Go 1-0 Up, KL Rahul Blames Batting Collapse For Loss

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi Also Read - India vs South Africa ODI Series Not Part of ODI Super League. Here's Why

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 1st ODI in India: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

