Paarl: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st ODI between India and South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl. After South Africa opted to bat first at Boland Park, Paarl the Indian bowlers have been right on the money. Jasprit Bumrah has got the ball to talk and was rewarded with the wicket of Janneman Malan. The first powerplay has gone India's way as South Africa were not allowed to get off to a flying start. South Africa 39/1 (10) in the first Powerplay. Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer made his debut for India and Shreyas Iyer will be batting at No 4. The pitch is expected to be a good one to bat and we can expect a lot of runs. India have gone in with six bowling options.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

