LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st ODI, Live Match Today Updates Paarl

Paarl: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st ODI between India and South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl. Check the latest IND vs SA ODI Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA ODI Live Score 2022 and Today cricket updates here. After South Africa opted to bat first at Boland Park, Paarl the Indian bowlers have been right on the money. Jasprit Bumrah has got the ball to talk and was rewarded with the wicket of Janneman Malan. The first powerplay has gone India's way as South Africa were not allowed to get off to a flying start. South Africa 39/1 (10) in the first Powerplay. Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer made his debut for India and Shreyas Iyer will be batting at No 4. The pitch is expected to be a good one to bat and we can expect a lot of runs. India have gone in with six bowling options.

Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Live Updates

  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st ODI, IND vs SA: The Indian pacers – Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – have helped the visiting side dominate the first half of the game. The hosts would certainly look to up the ante now but it will be difficult as the spinners would now look to choke them.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Dropped! Ashwin will be mighty disappointed with that. And it is the big wicket of Quinton de Kock. Shreyas Iyer the culprit at the backward point. Should have taken this as he got both hands to it. South Africa just looking to up the ante at the moment. They have got a couple of boundaries in the last couple of overs and there is some intent shown by the batters to go after the Indian bowling which is been very disciplined today. South Africa 52/1 (12)

  • 2:50 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: India have so far been able to keep things tight. They have bowled in the right areas and the pitch by the look of it looks to be two-paced. So far it has not been easy for batting as was predicted earlier or expected. Bavuma has been living dangerously, a catch not carrying and a close call against de Kock that was not reviewed by Rahul because it was no-ball means that the rub of the green so far has gone South Africa’s way. South Africa 39/1 (10)

  • 2:37 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Bumrah has got the ball to move off the wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been right on the money. Should have got the wicket of South Africa captain Temba Bavuma but the ball didn’t carry to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. The first half an hour has been India’s but South Africa haven’t lost too many wickets and with de Kock still there, the run-rate won’t be an issue for too long for South Africa. South Africa 24/1 (6)

  • 2:23 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: South Africa have got off to a slow start in the first ODI at Boland Park, Paarl. Both de Kock and Malan have not looked to take the attack to the opposition. And just as of speak, Bumrah strikes for India. He is getting some good movement here. Malan (6) gets the nick and India get their first breakthrough. South Africa 19 for 1 after 4.1 overs. Malan will be disappointed with that effort. He would know it was a bad shot. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma is the new man in for South Africa.

  • 2:14 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: The first couple of overs have been quiet for South Africa. Bumrah gave away six off the first over of the match while Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept things tight by giving away on 3 runs in his first over. There was a huge appeal for leg-before but de Kock was walking into his shot and so it was never going to be given out by the on-field umpire. South Africa 9/0 (2) vs India

  • 2:04 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI: The players are on the field. We are all in readiness for the first ODI to start at Boland Park, Paarl. Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan are the two openers for South Africa while Jasprit Bumrah will take the new ball for India. Marais Erasmus says play and we are underway.

  • 2:00 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI: The pitch is a good one and is expected to have a lot of runs. Bowlers might struggle on this pitch but in South Africa, you never know. Although it is a day game.

  • 1:49 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI: Venkatesh Iyer would be ecstatic and his dream of playing for India in the ODIs has come true.

  • 1:47 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma has won the toss and has elected to bat against India.