Paarl: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st ODI between India and South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (110) and Rassie van der Dussen (129*) got to their individual hundred in style as South Africa reached 296 for 4 at the end of their innings. Bavuma and Dussen stitched together the second-highest partnership (204) for South Africa vs India as India looked struggled to choke the flow of runs. Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were expensive with the ball with Bumrah being the pick of the bowlers for the tourists. All this, after the first powerplay going India's way as the visitors managed to get rid of the South African top-order without too many on the board.

Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Live Updates

  • 6:33 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Marco Jansen has been brought into the attack. A star in the making for South Africa as he made the ball talk in three test series against India. Indian opener KL Rahul have to be vary of his in-swingers which can be fatal early in the innings.

  • 6:30 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Innings. We certainly have a game on our hands as South Africa has posted a steep total of 296 runs. Team India are capable enough to chase this target, however, top three batters have to be on their absolute best and probably remain not out at the end of the innings. South Africa have surprised everyone by introducing Aiden Markram for the first over. Interesting move but will it pay dividends? Let’s find out.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Bavuma (110) and Dussen (129*) led the charge for South Africa that helped the hosts reach 296 for 4 at the end of their innings. India lost their way after dominating the first powerplay and carried on the momentum in the second powerplay by getting rid of Quinton de Kock and Aiden Makram in quick succession. The momentum hit a roadblock as Dussen and Bavuma got together and now look favourite to win the first ODI with runs on the board. South Africa 296/4 (50)

  • 5:46 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: We take a look at the highest partnerships for the South Africans vs India in ODIs


    235 G Kirtsen – H Gibbs Kochi 2000 (1st wicket)

    204 T Bavuma – R vd Dussen Paarl 2022 (4th wicket)

    194 H Amla – Q de Kock Centurion 2013 (1st wicket)

    189*G Smith – A Hall Kolkata 2005 (1st wicket)

  • 5:41 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Century for Dussen! This has been a great display of batsmanship from the South African. With South Africa under a lot of pressure Dussen has hit himself out of trouble and have scored at more than a run-a-ball to get to the landmark. Both these batters, Bavuma and Dussen would now look to end the innings on a high and anything less than 300 and the hosts would be disappointed. Just as we speak, Dussen has smashed a full-toss from Bhuvneshwar out of the park. SIX! South Africa 272/3 (48)

  • 5:28 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Century! Temba Bavuma has done it here. Hits it to deep extra cover and scampers through for a single. This is his second ODI century and what a time to bring it for the hosts. Team in trouble and Bavuma leading from the front. Spare a thought for van der Dussen. What an innings he has played. He is getting closer to his century and things are not looking good for the Indians. South Africa 245/3 (45)

  • 5:08 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: We have reached the final stages of the first innings and South Africa at the moment are looking good to post in excess of 300. What a partnership this has been for them. Both Temba Bavuma and van der Dussen are getting closer to a century. India look a bit clueless now and Rahul has to force the issue in order to break the partnership. The regular bowlers have not been able to do the job. Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar have four overs left among themselves in the final 10. South Africa 222/3 (42)

  • 4:55 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: The real surprise has been so far is the absence of debutant Venkatesh Iyer in the bowling attack. Surely when there is a partnership building or threatening, Rahul could have tried a couple of overs from Iyer. India need a partnership breaker in this team and Iyer could be the man with the golden arm, So far, we haven’t seen him roll his arm over and we have already reached the slog overs. South Africa 200/ 3 (38)

  • 4:43 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: This is a great period of play for the South Africans. Captain Temba Bavuma is leading from the front and is ably supported by van der Dussen who has been the aggressor in the century-run stand. This is looking dangerous for India at the moment and if they don’t get a breakthrough in the next five overs, things can quickly turn in favour of South Africa, if not already with David Miller still to come. South Africa 181/3 (35)

  • 4:18 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Fifty! Temba Bavuma is looking good here. Reaches his fifty and is holding the South African innings together after they lost de Kock and Makram in quick succession. This is a great partnership from the South Africa perspective and the duo of Bavuma and van der Dussen have already added 76 runs for the fourth wicket. Another 10 over of this partnership and India might find themselves in a spot of bother. South Africa 148/3 (30).