LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st ODI, Live Match Today Updates Paarl

Paarl: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st ODI between India and South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl. Check the latest IND vs SA ODI Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA ODI Live Score 2022 and Today cricket updates here. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen have stitched together a 100-run unbeaten stand and have got the Proteas back in the match in no time. Bavuma and Dussen, both have crossed their 50-run personal milestone and India need to strike back quickly if they are to restrict South Africa under 300. South Africa 182/3 (36 overs) Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer made his debut for India and Shreyas Iyer will be batting at No 4. The pitch is expected to be a good one to bat and we can expect a lot of runs. India have gone in with six bowling options.

Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA ODI Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online

Live Updates

  • 4:55 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: The real surprise has been so far is the absence of debutant Venkatesh Iyer in the bowling attack. Surely when there is a partnership building or threatening, Rahul could have tried a couple of overs from Iyer. India need a partnership breaker in this team and Iyer could be the man with the golden arm, So far, we haven’t seen him roll his arm over and we have already reached the slog overs. South Africa 200/ 3 (38)

  • 4:43 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: This is a great period of play for the South Africans. Captain Temba Bavuma is leading from the front and is ably supported by van der Dussen who has been the aggressor in the century-run stand. This is looking dangerous for India at the moment and if they don’t get a breakthrough in the next five overs, things can quickly turn in favour of South Africa, if not already with David Miller still to come. South Africa 181/3 (35)

  • 4:18 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Fifty! Temba Bavuma is looking good here. Reaches his fifty and is holding the South African innings together after they lost de Kock and Makram in quick succession. This is a great partnership from the South Africa perspective and the duo of Bavuma and van der Dussen have already added 76 runs for the fourth wicket. Another 10 over of this partnership and India might find themselves in a spot of bother. South Africa 148/3 (30).

  • 3:57 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: We have reached the halfway stage and India have managed to keep the runs in check. South Africa lost de Cock and Makram in quick succession and that didn’t help their cause. India have found the right length in this pitch, perhaps but it is too early to say. So far, the bowling unit has come to the party for India and the Proteas desperately need a partnership. The good news is that their captain Temba Bavuma is still at the crease. South Africa 118/3 (25)

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st ODI, IND vs SA: Markram, De Kock fall in quick succession, and that has put India on top. The spinners are looking to keep a lid on the run-scoring and hoping that would result in wickets. LIVE | SA: 80/3 in 20 overs.

  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE | 1st ODI, IND vs SA: The Indian pacers – Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar – have helped the visiting side dominate the first half of the game. The hosts would certainly look to up the ante now but it will be difficult as the spinners would now look to choke them.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Dropped! Ashwin will be mighty disappointed with that. And it is the big wicket of Quinton de Kock. Shreyas Iyer the culprit at the backward point. Should have taken this as he got both hands to it. South Africa just looking to up the ante at the moment. They have got a couple of boundaries in the last couple of overs and there is some intent shown by the batters to go after the Indian bowling which is been very disciplined today. South Africa 52/1 (12)

  • 2:50 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: India have so far been able to keep things tight. They have bowled in the right areas and the pitch by the look of it looks to be two-paced. So far it has not been easy for batting as was predicted earlier or expected. Bavuma has been living dangerously, a catch not carrying and a close call against de Kock that was not reviewed by Rahul because it was no-ball means that the rub of the green so far has gone South Africa’s way. South Africa 39/1 (10)

  • 2:37 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Bumrah has got the ball to move off the wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been right on the money. Should have got the wicket of South Africa captain Temba Bavuma but the ball didn’t carry to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps. The first half an hour has been India’s but South Africa haven’t lost too many wickets and with de Kock still there, the run-rate won’t be an issue for too long for South Africa. South Africa 24/1 (6)