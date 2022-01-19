LIVE SCORE IND vs SA 1st ODI, Live Match Today Updates Paarl

Paarl: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 1st ODI between India and South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl. Check the latest IND vs SA ODI Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, IND vs SA Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA Live Streaming, IND vs SA ODI Live Score 2022 and Today cricket updates here. India got off to a steady start in chase of South Africa’s 297 but lost captain KL Rahul (12) against the run of play. All eyes are now on Virat Kohli who is looking in great nick while Shikhar Dhawan made a brilliant 79 to keep India well on course in the run-chase. The partnership between Kohli and Dhawan was 92 runs before Maharaj cleaned up the India left-hander. Earlier, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma (110) and Rassie van der Dussen (129*) stitched together South Africa’s second-highest partnership (204) against India and helped the hosts reach 296 for 4 at the end of their innings. Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with figures of 2 for 48. India 140/2 (26) vs South Africa 296/4Also Read - India vs South Africa ODI Series Not Part of ODI Super League. Here's Why

Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 1st ODI in India: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal Also Read - IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs South Africa ODI, Injury And Team News of Match at Boland Park, Paarl at 2.00 PM IST January 19 Wednesday

Check India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, IND vs SA ODI Live Score and IND vs SA Live Streaming Online, IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs South Africa Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (FULL SCORECARD)

Live Updates

  • 8:06 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: South Africa finds the breakthrough it wanted. South Africa vice-captain gets through the defenses of Shikhar Dhawan. The 34 year old batter was looking to cut the ball, however, sharp turn from Maharaj and Dhawan departs for a well made 79(84). India are 140 for 2 at the end of 26th over.

  • 7:57 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: South Africa needs to find the breakthrough soon. Singles are coming in easy for both Kohli and Dhawan. From the point of view of an Indian fan, things are just too easy for Team India at the moment. Required run-rate is 6.35 runs per over. Just as we speak, another single for Kohli. India are 129 for 1 at the end of the 24th over.

  • 7:51 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Left-arm Chinaman bowler Tabrez Shamsi has been brought into the attack and Dhawan has played him brilliantly by scoring 9 runs in his over. India needs to negotiate spin better in order to win this game. Markram has done his job with the scalp of captain KL Rahul. Maharaj has also been economical with just 29 runs from 7 overs. India are 117 for 1 at the end of 22 overs.

  • 7:45 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Just two runs from the over and Keshav Maharaj finishes the 20th over well. The partnership between the Dhawan and Kohli is now 58 runs off 69 balls. Remaining overs are expected to be a thriller. India are 105 for 1 at 20.1 overs.

  • 7:37 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Four! Dhawan gets enough room and he deposits Ngidi over extra cover for a boundary. India crosses the double figures and the two batters – Kohli and Dhawan are pacing the innings well. India are 102 for 1 at the end of the 19th over.

  • 7:30 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: FOUR! Flick of the wrists and Kohli targets the most confident bowler of South Africa. Ngidi bowls on the pads and gets whipped through mid-wicket. That is the class of the master batter. India marching close to getting the double figures. India are 94 for 1 at 18 overs.

  • 7:24 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Ngidi has bowled two overs and has looked the most confident of all bowlers. He has bowled in right areas to Dhawan and Kohli, however, both of the Indian batters have negotiated them well. India at the end of 16th over are 83 for the loss of one wicket.

  • 7:20 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Between Kohli and Dhawan, one has to stay till the end to anchor the chase. Kohli is the one who is likely to play the anchor as he has done this for India in multiple run chases. Dhawan has just reached his half century and is likely to play the aggressor in the innings.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: Virat Kohli has shown his intent from ball one. Got off the mark with a boundary against Keshav Maharaj and has run well between the wickets. It will be interesting to see how will he go about his innings.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI Boland Park, Paarl: OUT! Markram strikes. It’s the captain KL Rahul who has to depart. Just a tickle outside the off stump and South Africa have picked up the first wicket.