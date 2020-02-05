It was a brilliant piece of work inside the circle by India captain Virat Kohli who effected a run out to bring an end to New Zealand opener Henry Nicholls’ 78 off 82 balls during the first ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday.

In the 29th over of the match, Ross Taylor dropped the ball and took off for a run, Nicholls responded. Kohli, who was at covers, ran in aggressively towards the ball and then with a flashy dive, he hit the bullseye. The key to the runout by Kohli was that he went underarm as opposed to a conventional throw which would have allowed Nicholls moe time to get back in.

Replays showed that Nicholls was short of his ground and had to depart and that brought an end to a 62-run-stand which was looking dangerous from an Indian point of view.

Here is the video:

Earlier in the day, India’s new No. 4 Shreyas Iyer continued his good run with the bat as he slammed his maiden ODI ton to help the visitors set a mammoth 348-run target for NZ in the first ODI. KL Rahul also scored a breathtaking 64-ball 88* as Kohli hit a fifty before being bamboozled by Ish Sodhi’s googly.

Iyer, who had scored six half-centuries before this innings, looked determined right from the start and once he got into the groove, he made sure he converted it into a big one and contribute for the team, who have been marred with injuries.

After being put in to bat, debutants Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal provided India with a steady start. They initially faced some tough time but managed to get through that and stitched a 50-run stand.

At the time of filing the copy, NZ was 189 for three in 32.4 overs. New Zealand needs 159 runs off 104 balls.