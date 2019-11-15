Abu Jayed got two big wickets – Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli – to give Bangladesh an opening early on Day 2 of the first Test in Indore, but India were put back on track by a productive partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane as they took lunch at 188 for 3 Agarwal and Rahane put on unbeaten 69 off 134 balls to put India into the lead after they had lost Pujara after a brisk fifty and Kohli for a second-ball duck to negate the early threat Bangladesh seemed to have posed.

India, resuming on 86 for 1, accelerated nicely through Pujara, who brought up his fifty off 68 balls, striking back-to-back fours off Jayed. But five runs later, Jayed struck for the second time as to a ball outside off, Pujara took the bait and a thick edge was gobbled by Saif Hassan in the slips. In the next over however, Agarwal notched up his sixth Test fifty in style, dispatching a loose delivery from Ebadat Hossain over the mid-wicket region for a four.

India captain Virat Kohli lasted just two balls with Bangladesh scoring with a brilliant review. Kohli was struck on the back foot off Jayed trying to come forward. The umpire disagreed but after some consideration, Bangladesh went for the DRS, which resulted in three reds. From there, Agarwal and Rahane took over and denied Bangladesh the opportunity to build on that early opening.

Rahane looked positive from the outset. He moved to 20 off 21 with three boundaries – a glide between the slip cordon was followed by a crunching off drive on the up. Taijul Islam sent down a full toss, to which Rahane pierced the gap on the offside to send the ball crashing towards the boundary. While taking a single, Rahane did something to his right leg, probably his calf muscle but after being monitored by the physio, got up and running and creamed another delightful boundary.

But that India managed to score at a healthy rate was owed to Agarwal. A crunching boundary down the ground off Mehidy Hasan put India in the lead, before an identical shot cleared the rope with ease. He got a rough LBW decision from Marais Erasmus but India retained their review going upstairs with the ball missing and going wide of leg stump.

Brief scores: India 200/3 (Mayank Agarwal 91*, Cheteshwar Pujara 54, Ajinkya Rahane 35*; Abu Jayed 3/58) lead Bangladesh 150 all out (Mushfiqur Rahim 43, Mominul Haque 37; Mohammed Shami 3/27) by 38 runs at lunch on Day 2