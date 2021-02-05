Team India bounced back in the later stage of the first session wicket two quick wickets to put pressure on England on Day 1 of the opening Test in Chennai. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin shared a wicket-each to put brakes on England’s innings. Also Read - India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 1: Bumrah, Ashwin Put Hosts on Top at Lunch After ENG's Solid Opening Stand

England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first as openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley proved the decision in their favour with a solid start. The pair shared a 63-run stand for the opening wicket and dominated the Indian bowlers to an extent in the first session after a cautious start.

Burns, who was in control of the game, decided to play the reverse-sweep to Ashwin and lost his wicket by edging it to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Burns scored 33 runs in 60 balls.

Replacing, Burns in the middle, Daniel Lawerence didn’t disturb the scoreboard a bit and departed on a duck. Bumrah who looked average in his first spell returned ahead of the lunch and bowled a brilliant delivery to get rid of Lawerence with an in-swinger. The English batsman had no answers for the delivery and got plumbed.

Meanwhile, India decided to play with three finger spinners in the opening Test with Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar. Kuldeep missed out on his place in playing XI once again.

While, England decided to pick James Anderson and Dom Bess over Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali.

At Lunch, opener Dominic Sibley remained not out on 26 while skipper Joe Root is in middle with him with 4 runs in his kitty.

While at the time of toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he would have also opted to bat first at the Chennai pitch which more batting-friendly in nature.

“Would have batted first as well. It was an amazing phase for us, having a child is an amazing feeling and combined with the way the team played in Australia,” Kohli said at the toss.

The ongoing series will play a crucial role in deciding the second finalist for World Test Championship but Kohli claims the team is not thinking out it and will take one game at a time.

“We are not thinking about the Test championship at the moment, just take one game at a time. I come in, Ishant is back. Nadeem plays his second game, Ashwin and Washi, both are starting. Same batting order from the Brisbane Test,” Kohli added.