India required 13 overs to wipe off the South Africa tail but it wasn’t before their last three batsmen had ensured the deficit was less than that of 100. South Africa’s last-wicket pair of Senuran Muthusamy and Kagiso Rabada entertained with a 35-runs stand, getting the total to cross 400.

R Ashwin grabbed the final two wickets of the day to finish with 7/145, one shy of 350 wickets to halt South Africa for 431, 76 runs behind India’s first innings total. South Africa began their second innings with the ball on a much more emphatic note, with Keshav Maharaj dismissing first-innings double-centurion Mayank Agarwal cheaply – but Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara stretched the lead to 106 as India reached 35/1 at the lunch interval on Day 4.

Muthusamy and Maharaj added 11 runs to South Africa’s overnight score before Ashwin scalped his sixth. Keeping it tight around the off stump, Ashwin deceived Maharaj in flight and the batsman perished in an attempt to clear long on. Rabada raced to three quick boundaries with India losing a review on him. Declared not out, Ashwin’s ball, as per the ball tracker, wasn’t hitting the stumps properly enough to overturn the umpire’s decision.

But Rabada wouldn’t be a second-time lucky as Ashwin and India hit the bulls-eye with their second review to bring the innings to a close. Agarwal was seven off 30 balls before he poked and nicked for India’s first wicket, but Rohit smacked two sixes – a sweep off Maharaj, almost down on one knee and a pull over midwicket. Cheteshwar Pujara was 2 off 20 when the break was called for.

