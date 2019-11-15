Mayank Agarwal was batting on 32 when Imrul Kayes at first slip put down one of the simplest catches you’ll ever see. Agarwal took a breath and carried, and by the end of Day 2, had recorded his second double century of a young Test career. Agarwal scored at a terrific strike rate of almost 75 and clattered 28 boundaries and eight sixes, an assault that led India to 493/6 against Bangladesh at Indore’s Holkar stadium.

Spinners Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan, two people whom Bangladesh’s hopes were pinned, were taken for 245 runs off 55 overs combined – including 33 boundaries. Instead, Abu Jayed picked the first of the five Indian wickets to fall, including that of overnight batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and the prized scalp of Virat Kohli for a second-ball duck. The two wickets early into the second session had given Bangladesh an opening. But if Bangladesh had any hopes of breaking the door down, Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane laid those to rest.

The two batsmen added 190 runs for the fifth wicket with Rahane scoring his 21st half-century – his third fifth-plus score in three innings. A slap straight to deep point eluded Rahane of what could have been a century but Agarwal made no such mistake. He instead batted on and on, stroking a couple of boundaries to bring up his 150 and a six over long on to get to his 200.

With stumps around the corner, Bangladesh had a couple of reasons to smile, having seen the back of Agarwal and Wriddhiman Saha, but with a lead of over 300 runs and Umesh Yadav the batsman plundering an unbeaten 25 off nine with three sixes, India’s reasons were clearly more.

India, resuming on 86 for 1, accelerated nicely through Pujara, who brought up his fifty off 68 balls, striking back-to-back fours off Jayed. But five runs later, Jayed struck for the second time as to a ball outside off, Pujara took the bait and a thick edge was gobbled by Saif Hassan in the slips. In the next over however, Agarwal notched up his sixth Test fifty in style, dispatching a loose delivery from Ebadat Hossain over the mid-wicket region for a four.

Kohli lasted just two balls with Bangladesh scoring with a brilliant review. Kohli was struck on the back foot off Jayed trying to come forward. The umpire disagreed but after some consideration, Bangladesh went for the DRS, which resulted in three reds. From there, Agarwal and Rahane took over and denied Bangladesh the opportunity to build on that early opening

Rahane looked positive from the outset. He moved to 20 off 21 with three boundaries – a glide between the slip cordon was followed by a crunching off drive on the up. Taijul Islam sent down a full toss, to which Rahane pierced the gap on the offside to send the ball crashing towards the boundary. While taking a single, Rahane did something to his right leg, probably his calf muscle but after being monitored by the physio, got up and running and creamed another delightful boundary.

India played out a spotless second session scoring 115 runs post lunch at a healthy rate of 3.83. Countering Bangladesh’s spinners, Agarwal scored disdainfully against them, time and again chipping down the wicket and dispatching balls over the top. From 100, it took Agarwal only 51 balls to get his next 50 runs.

Bangladesh struck with the second new ball with Rahane finding the Taijul, but Mayank and Jadeja forged another century partnership as the opposition’s shoulders dropped. After going past his double, Agarwal cleared the rope three more times to tie Navjot Sidhu for the most sixes by an Indian in an innings, but perished in the deep going for a ninth as Jayed took a good diving, low catch.

However, it wasn’t until Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja had put together 123 runs for the fifth wicket. Agarwal’s wicket was followed by Ebadat Hossain getting his fist wicket by getting rid of Wriddhiman Saha but Jadeja’s unbeaten 54 off 72 balls with five fours and two sixes ensured India had scored more than 400 runs in the day.