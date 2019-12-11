In the first Test on Pakistan shores since 2009, the home team dominated the proceedings after Sri Lanka had made a solid start as the opening day’s play came to an end in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka were 202/5, a tricky spot, when bad light forced an early end with 20.5 overs still remaining in the day.

After opting to bat first, captain Dimuth Karunaratne stitched a solid partnership with fellow opener Oshanda Fernando, adding 96 runs. The pair finished the morning session unconquered as the tourists started on a bright note.

However, post-lunch session saw a turnaround with Karunaratne being trapped lbw by Shaheen Afridi (1/37) on 59.

13 runs later, Fernando was also back in the Sri Lankan dressing room having been caught by Haris Sohail off Naseem Shah (2/51).

Kusal Mendis (10) and Dinesh Chandimal (2) were also removed cheaply with Pakistan bouncing back to leave Sri Lanka struggling at 127/4.

Veteran allrounder Angelo Mathews then joined forces with Dhananjaya de Silva to arrest the slide. They added 62 runs for the fifth wicket when Naseem broke the partnership with the wicket of Mathews on 31.

When the day’s play was called off, de Silva was unbeaten on 38 alongside Niroshan Dickwella (11*).

Playing in his second Test, the 16-year-old Naseem enjoyed playing in front of his home crowd. “I enjoyed a lot and the whole crowd was supporting me,” he said. “Whenever I bowled a good delivery, they supported me. I was very excited that I was playing before the home crowd and got two wickets.”

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 202/5 (Dimuth Karunaratne 59, Oshada Fernando 40; Naseem Shah 2/51) vs Pakistan on Day 1