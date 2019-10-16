Live Updates

  • 7:54 PM IST

    Bulls are clawing back as Delhi enjoy an eight-point cushion. Delhi leads 26-18 at half-time.

  • 7:50 PM IST

    Naveen Kumar has been tackled. This could be a big moment in the match as it is a SUPER TACKLE. Delhi leads 25-15.

  • 7:48 PM IST

    Naveen strikes gold another SUPER 10, his 20th in a row. He has been unstoppable this season. Delhi leads 23-12.

  • 7:47 PM IST

    Joginder gets a warning for a mild tackle. The Bulls do not have a tackle point as yet and that sees to be the drawback. Delhi leads 21-11.

  • 7:44 PM IST

    20-9 Bulls all out!

  • 7:44 PM IST

    Naveen picks two, extends the lead. Bulls on verge of second all out. Delhi leads 18-9.

  • 7:43 PM IST

    Naveen thinks he has got one, he appeals and he is right. Delhi leads 15-9.

  • 7:39 PM IST

    SUPER RAID… And it is Sherawat. He is getting the Bulls back in the game. Delhi leads 11-7.

  • 7:38 PM IST

    Yes, Sherawat gets a back kick in to get rid of Joginder Narwal. Delhi leads 10-4.

  • 7:36 PM IST

    The Dabang Delhi inflict an early allout, it has taken them merely five minutes. Delhi leads 9-3.

BLR vs DEL 1st Semi-Final LIVE: After two and a half months, it’s boiled down to the last four teams. Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Dabang Delhi in Ahmedabad in semi-final 1. Dabang Delhi, who finished at the number one spot in the league stage, will start favourites against the Bulls who beat the Yoddha’s in the eliminator to secure the semis berth. The Delhi side has got the better of the Bulls on both the occasions they faced each other.

But the Delhi outfit would be cautious against the Bulls, who will have momentum on their side after the win in the eliminator recently. Two of the best raiders of the season, Pawan Sherawat and Naveen Kumar will go at loggerheads against one another. All in all, it promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

TOSS – The toss between Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi will take place at 7.25 PM

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

PKL 2019 1st Semi-Final Predicted Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Sumit Singh, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Mohit Sehrawat

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Naveen Kumar, Chandan Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Vijay