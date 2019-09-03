The 26-year-old Unmukt Chand, who had led India to the ICC Under19 World Cup glory in 2012, retired Delhi to join Uttarakhand for the upcoming domestic season. Left out in the recently declared list of 50 probables for the Vijay Hazare trophy 2019-20 by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), the right-handed batsman left a heartfelt note on the social media to announce his retirement from Delhi cricket team.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Chand posted an emotional message for his fans. He thanked everyone at the DDCA and wished great success for Delhi cricket.

Once called the next big thing in Indian cricket, Chand was compared with his former Delhi teammate Virat Kohli as both led the U-19 Indian team to a World Cup victory. But, while Kohli reached the greatest of the heights in international cricket, Chand found his stature degrading with every passing season.

Despite getting good IPL contracts and leading the India A teams on several occasion, he failed to grab the eyeballs of the selectors and never made his presence felt in the international arena. He has last featured in India A colours in 2015.

He even captained Delhi in two Ranji Trophy outings in 2016 but could not manage to sustain his form at the highest level of domestic cricket. The former Delhi Daredevils player has been out of an IPL deal since 2017. The opener also lost his place from the playing eleven of Delhi in the 2018-19 season after the team management went for Hiten Dalal and Gautam Gambhir as number one and two in the batting line-up.

However, he made a comeback in the following season in Vijay Hazare Hazare Trophy but scored at a dismal average of 25.3 in 10 innings. After repeating with failed respites in the Delhi squad, Chand has finally decided to part ways with them and join Uttarakhand where he is slated to captain the team.