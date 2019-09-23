2019 Best FIFA Football Awards: It is arguably the biggest night in football as the hard work put in through the year will get paid. As expected, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been nominated for the biggest award of the ceremony, Best FIFA Men’s Players award. Netherland’s Virgil van Dijk is the dark horse in the race. He made it to the coveted list after having an astounding season. The Liverpool centre-back could actually pip Ronaldo and Messi to the prize. Messi also finds himself nominated for the coveted FIFA Puskas Award as well.
Here’s all you need to know about the Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 in India:
When and what time to watch the Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 in India?
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 will be held on September 24 at 12:00 AM IST (Tuesday).
Where the Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 is set to take place?
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 will be held at the Teatro all Scala in Italy.
Which channel will telecast Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on TV in India?
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 will be aired live on D SPORT from 12:00 AM IST in India.
How to watch the live streaming of Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 in India?
The live streaming of Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 will be available on Facebook and Youtube channels of FIFA.
Here’s a look at the nominees, per the FIFA official website:
The Best FIFA Men’s Player:
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal/Juventus
- Lionel Messi, Argentina/Barcelona
- Virgil van Dijk, Netherlands/Liverpool
The Best FIFA Women’s Player:
- Lucy Bronze, England/Olympique Lyonnais Feminin
- Alex Morgan, USA/Orlando Pride
- Megan Rapinoe, USA/Reign FC
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:
- Pep Guardiola, Spain/Manchester City
- Jurgen Klopp, Germany/Liverpool
- Mauricio Pochettino, Argentina/Tottenham Hotspur
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:
- Jill Ellis, USA national team
- Phil Neville, England national team
- Sarina Wiegman, Netherlands
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:
- Alisson Becker, Brazil/Liverpool
- Ederson, Brazil/Manchester City
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Germany/Barcelona
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
- Christiane Endler, Chile/Paris Saint-Germain
- Hedvig Lindahl, Sweden/Chelsea/VfL Wolfsburg
- Sari van Veenendaal, Netherlands/Arsenal/Atlético Madrid
FIFA Puskas Award:
- Lionel Messi (Argentina): Real Betis v. FC Barcelona (La Liga, 17 March 2019)
- Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia): River Plate v. Racing Club (Superliga Argentina, 10 February 2019)
- Daniel Zsori (Hungary): Debrecen FC v Ferencvaros TC (Hungarian First Division, 16 February 2019)