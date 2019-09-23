2019 Best FIFA Football Awards: It is arguably the biggest night in football as the hard work put in through the year will get paid. As expected, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been nominated for the biggest award of the ceremony, Best FIFA Men’s Players award. Netherland’s Virgil van Dijk is the dark horse in the race. He made it to the coveted list after having an astounding season. The Liverpool centre-back could actually pip Ronaldo and Messi to the prize. Messi also finds himself nominated for the coveted FIFA Puskas Award as well.

Here’s all you need to know about the Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 in India:

When and what time to watch the Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 in India?

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 will be held on September 24 at 12:00 AM IST (Tuesday).

Where the Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 is set to take place?

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 will be held at the Teatro all Scala in Italy.

Which channel will telecast Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 on TV in India?

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 will be aired live on D SPORT from 12:00 AM IST in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 in India?

The live streaming of Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 will be available on Facebook and Youtube channels of FIFA.

Here’s a look at the nominees, per the FIFA official website:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal/Juventus

Lionel Messi , Argentina/Barcelona

, Argentina/Barcelona Virgil van Dijk , Netherlands/Liverpool

The Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Lucy Bronze, England/Olympique Lyonnais Feminin

Alex Morgan, USA/Orlando Pride

Megan Rapinoe , USA/Reign FC

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Pep Guardiola , Spain/Manchester City

, Spain/Manchester City Jurgen Klopp , Germany/Liverpool

, Germany/Liverpool Mauricio Pochettino , Argentina/Tottenham Hotspur

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Jill Ellis, USA national team

Phil Neville, England national team

Sarina Wiegman , Netherlands

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Alisson Becker, Brazil/Liverpool

Becker, Brazil/Liverpool Ederson , Brazil/Manchester City

, Brazil/Manchester City Marc-Andre ter Stegen , Germany/Barcelona

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Christiane Endler , Chile/Paris Saint-Germain

, Chile/Paris Saint-Germain Hedvig Lindahl , Sweden/Chelsea/VfL Wolfsburg

, Sweden/Chelsea/VfL Sari van Veenendaal , Netherlands/Arsenal/Atlé tico Madrid

FIFA Puskas Award: