Germany’s capital Berlin will play host to the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards. The landmark 2020 Awards will celebrate the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, while also showcasing Laureus Sport for Good’s work for the past two decades in uniting, inspiring and changing the lives of young people around the world.

Simone Biles, Usain Bolt, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Cathy Freeman, Kelly Slater and Serena Williams are some of the winners who are the past recipients of the award. The latest iteration of the awards will also welcome and showcase leaders and participants who have helped use the power of sport to transform the lives of young people in Germany and around the world over the past twenty years through the global work of Laureus Sport for Good.

Laureus also announced its anniversary campaign: #SportUnitesUs, which will be held on February 17, 2020.

Hosted in the Verti Music Hall, Berlin’s leading entertainment venue, the awards will be broadcast on RBB in Germany and attended by current sports stars, sporting legends and leaders from business, politics and entertainment.

The Laureus World Sports Awards are the premier honours on the international sporting calendar. The winners are chosen by the Laureus World Sports Academy, the ultimate sports jury, made up of 68 of the greatest living sportsmen and sportswomen. The Awards will be broadcast in more than 180 countries, on many of the world’s leading broadcasters.