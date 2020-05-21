Stressing that postponement cannot go on forever, Olympics chief Thomas Bach on Thursday said 2021 was the “last option” for holding the delayed Tokyo Games. Also Read - Dream is to See my Students Win 10 Olympic Golds: Karnam Malleswari

"Quite frankly, I have some understanding for (Japan's position) because you cannot forever employ 3,000, or 5,000, people in an organising committee," the International Olympic Committee president said.

Bach told the BBC that he agreed with Japan's stance that the Games will have to be canceled if the coronavirus pandemic isn't under control by next year as it cannot be stretched further.

“You cannot every year change the entire sports schedule worldwide for all the major federations. You cannot have the athletes being in uncertainty, you cannot have so much overlapping with a future Olympic Games,” he added.

Earlier, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympic Games, that was scheduled to start from July 23, 2021, a year after it was originally supposed to commence.

The Olympics have never been canceled outside of the world wars, but Japanese officials have been clear that they have no intention of postponing the Games again beyond next year.

The decision to postpone the Olympics in March received praise from all athletes as well.

Not just the Olympics, most of the sporting events across the globe have been postponed or canceled as the pandemic has brought the world to a standstill.