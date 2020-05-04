The 2021 World Aquatics Championships in Japanese city Fukuoka has been delayed by a year to avoid a potential clash with the postponed Tokyo Olympics. Also Read - Coronavirus in UK: Boris Johnson Prepares UK Govt For Plans to Ease Restriction on COVID-19 Lockdown

Swimming's world governing body FINA was forced to reschedule the championships as the Tokyo Games will now start from July 16 and continue toll August 1 next year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"After liaising with the relevant stakeholders and receiving feedback from them, we have no doubt that the decision taken will provide the best possible conditions for all participants at the championships," FINA president Julio Maglione said.

“At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, FINA hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned,” he added.

The new dates for the championships are May 13-29, 2022.

World swimming championships is the latest in the list of major sports events next year to have been rescheduled by a year after the world athletics championships and women’s European football championship.

Fukuoka mayor Soichiro Takashima said the they woll continue their efforts in controlling the coronavirus threat in the city as early as possible.

“Of course, due to lingering COVID-19 fears here in Fukuoka City, we still cannot let our guard down,” added the mayor,” Takashima was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“However, we will continue to exert our utmost efforts to eliminate COVID-19 as early as possible to meet the expectations of the many athletes and sports fans longing for the opening of our championships, and to make the event a great success,” he added.