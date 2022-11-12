2022 FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi To Lead Argentina’s 26-Member Squad For Mega Tournament

2022 FIFA World Cup: Argentina on Friday announced their 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. Lionel Messi, 35, will be featuring in his fifth World Cup and captain the 26-man squad. Forward Paulo Dybala, who has been out of action due to a hamstring injury since October, has been included in the squad. Out of the 26 players, 21 were part of Argentina’s 2021 Copa America victory. Other prominent names include veterans Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi along with fresh faces who helped Argentina win the Copa America title last year.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be the 22nd running of the FIFA World Cup competition. It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022. This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world and the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

ARGENTINA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)