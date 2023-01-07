‘2022 Form Is Gone, It’s A Fresh Start In 2023,’ Says Suryakumar Yadav After 118 Not Out Vs Sri Lanka

Suryakumar Yadav scored 118 not out in 51 balls with the help of nine fours and seven sixes against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I.

Suryakumar Yadav scored his third T20I ton on Saturday. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

Rajkot: Suryakumar Yadav has just started from where he left in 2022 but the Mumbaikar believes it’s a fresh start for him after the right-hander scored his third ton in the shortest format of the game on Saturday.

Coming into bat at No.4 against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I, SKY hit a 51-ball 112 not out to steer India to a series-clinching victory at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

In reply to India’s 228/5, Sri Lanka were all out for 136 in 16.4 overs with Arshdeep Singh taking three wickets while Umran Malik, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal scalping two wickets each.

“I’m really happy with the way the innings went. Captain winning the toss and batting first showed faith in the batters,” SKY said during the break.

No surprises there as @surya_14kumar is adjudged Player of the Match for his scintillating unbeaten century in the 3rd T20I. ⭐️ Details – https://t.co/AU7EaMxCnx #INDvSL #TeamIndia @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/bbWkyPRH4m — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2023

“Few shots are pre-determined, but these are the shots I’ve been playing over the last year and I’m not doing anything different. ​The 2022 form is gone, it’s a fresh start in 2023 and I hope to continue doing well. It’s a good pitch, nice bounce and a lush outfield,” he added.

With this knock SKY broke KL Rahul’s century record in terms of balls. While Rahul scored his ton against West Indies in 46 balls, Suryakumar’s century on Saturday came in 45 balls. Rohit Sharma holds the record for fastest T20I ton in just 35 balls, that too against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Suryakumar had a terrific 2022. In 31 T20Is he played last year, he scored 1164 runs at a strike rate of 187.43 including two hundreds and nine fifties.