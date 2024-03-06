Home

2024 Paris Olympics: Tough Group For Indian Men’s Hockey Team, Men In Blue To Face New Zealand In Opener

The Indian men’s hockey team have been clubbed with New Zealand, Australia, Belgium, Argentina and Ireland in Group B at Paris Olympics.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading the Indian men's hockey team at Paris Olympics. (Image: HI)

New Delhi: Bronze medallists in the previous edition in Tokyo, the Indian men’s hockey team will open their 2024 Paris Olympics campaign against New Zealand in a Group B encounter, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the schedule on Wednesday. The Men in Blue have been clubbed with Ireland, Tokyo Olympics gold medallists Belgium, silver medal winner Australia, and 2016 Olympic champion Argentina.

India qualified for the Paris Olympics after becoming Asian Games 2023 champions in Hangzhou last year. India, who have won Olympics gold 12 times, will begin their campaign on July 27 against the 11th-ranked side in the FIH Rankings. Two days later, India take on Argentina in their second match followed by the Ireland clash the next day.

Craig Fulton’s men will face Belgium and Australia on August 1 and 2 to end their pool stages. The knockout games start on August 4, followed by medal matches on August 8. Meanwhile Group A consists of Netherlands, Great Britain, Spain, Germany, France and South Africa.

The top four teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals, followed by semifinals and final. The draw was unveiled at the Olympic House in Lausanne on Wednesday in the presence of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach and FIH president Tayyab Ikram. Unfortunately, the Indian women’s hockey team didn’t qualify for the Paris Olympics.

India are currently ranked fourth in FIH rankings while Belgium (2nd) and Australia (5th) being the only teams from Group B in top five. India will play all their group stage games at Stade Yves-du-Manoir in Paris.

Introduced at the 1908 London Olympic Games, men’s hockey will be played at the Olympic Games for the 25th time during Paris 2024, while women’s hockey, which made its first appearance during Olympic Games Moscow 1980, will be played for the 12th consecutive edition at Paris 2024.

Indian Men’s Hockey Group Schedule At Paris Olympics

India vs New Zealand – July 27

India vs Argentina – July 29

India vs Ireland – July 30

India vs Belgium – August 1

India vs Australia – August 2

