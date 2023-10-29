Home

2025 Champions Trophy Qualification Scenarios: Afghanistan Likely To Get Maiden Entry, Top Teams May Miss Out

The top seven teams after the league stage in the ongoing ODI World Cup will directly qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 in Pakistan.

Afghanistan have won two matches in the ODI World Cup 2023 and stand a great chance to finish in top seven. (Image: ACB)

New Delhi: Bangladesh and England stand on the brink of not qualifying for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 as the top seven teams after the round-robin stage in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 will directly make it to the eight-team event in Pakistan. The Men in Green have automatically qualified as the hosts of the event. The qualification system for the 2025 Champions Trophy was approved by the ICC Board in 2021, a spokesperson from the world cricketing body told ESPNcricinfo.

As of October 29, Bangladesh and England are sitting ninth and tenth in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, having won just one game each in the current tournament. While Bangladesh have lost five games, the defending world champions faced defeats in four games.

Afghanistan, who have taken the ODI World Cup 2023 by storm after beating England and Pakistan so far, also stand a chance to compete at the mega event for the first time in history. The Afghan Atlanas are currently sitting seventh with four points from five games.

The development also means that former champions West Indies, Zimbabwe and Ireland miss out of the opportunity to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 by the virtue of not making the ODI World Cup 2023 main event. West Indies became champions in 2004 beating England in the final.

The qualification scenario came to light after Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan referred to 2025 Champions Trophy, stating he was not aware that a spot was at stake in the ongoing event.

