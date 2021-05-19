Igor Stimac has gone for a 28-man probable squad for the remaining Round 2 FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup qualifiers against Qatar, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The matches are scheduled to be played at Doha, Qatar, in June. The side is scheduled to leave for Qatar today. Also Read - Sunil Chhetri-Led India National Football Team to Leave For Qatar on May 19 For Their Remaining WC/Asian Cup Qualifiers Matches

India will be eyeing for any early Asian Cup qualification as The Blue Tigers are currently 4th in Group E behind Qatar, Oman and Afghanistan. Also Read - AIFF: Halts Relegation For The 2020-21 I-League Due to Pandemic

Glan Martins has earned a maiden call-up to the team after his consistent performances with FC Goa in the Indian Super League and AFC Champions League. Also Read - FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Tournament Director Roma Khanna Resign

India will look to finish third in order to book a place in Round 3 group stage of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualification. Finishing 4th or 5th will put India into the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualification play-offs.

The Indian football team will face Qatar on June 3, Bangladesh on June 7, and Afghanistan on June 15.

Full squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

FORWARDS: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.