Former Australian skipper Steve Smith showed his brilliance in the field during the second ODI against India at the SCG as he took a screamer to send a well-set Shreyas Iyer back in the pavilion. It was a big wicket in the context of the match as Iyer along with India captain Virat Kohli was looking to shift gears during the mammoth 390 chase. Iyer was dismissed for 38 off 36 balls.

It was a rank long hop by Moises Henriques that sat up and Iyer was eager to smash it. Unfortunately, it did not come out the way Iyer wanted and Smith at mid-wicket inside the circle took the catch. He had to dive towards his left, he did and the ball stuck.

Here is the catch:

What a screamer of a catch by Steve Smith to get rid of Shreyas Iyer! 🔥🔥🔥 #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/VjOLpjcdak — ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020

Earlier in the day, Smith continued his purple patch with the bat as he slammed consecutive centuries against a formidable Indian attack. He scored 104 off 64 balls. His whirlwind knock was laced with 14 fours and two sixes.

At the time of filing the copy, India was 214 for three in 33 overs. Kohli was looking good for another ODI ton as he is keeping the hopes of a win alive.