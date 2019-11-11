Shafali Verma struck a second consecutive half-century after Deepti Sharma’s four-wicket haul as India women cricket team crushed West Indies by 10 wickets to take 2-0 lead in their ongoing five-match T20I series on Sunday.

Shafali, who is the youngest Indian to hit an international fifty, made an unbeaten 69 and in the company of Smriti Mandhana (30*) guided India’s chase of 104 at the Daren Samy International Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

Shafali struck 10 fours and two sixes during her 35-ball assault while Mandhana hit four fours with the tourists sprinting to the target in 10.3 overs.

That India were left to chase a modest total was thanks to a superb bowling from Deepti who took 4/10 from her four overs keeping West Indies to 103/7 in 20 overs after the hosts opted to bat first. Shikha Pandey gave India an early success when she had Stacy-Ann King (7) caught in the fourth over before Radha Yadav dismissed Shemaine Campbelle for a four-ball duck in the following over.

Middle-order batter Chedean Nation and opener Haley Matthews did try to repair the damage, pushing the score to 49/2 in 11.3 overs but Pooja Vastrakar broke their stand at 34 runs.

And then Deepti took over as she rushed through their batting order striking twice in the 17th over that included the wicket of Nation on 32, the top-scorer of the West Indies innings. She then added two more in the final over setting base for an easy Indian win.

Brief Scores: India women 104/0 (Shafali Verma 69*, Smriti Mandhana 30*) beat West Indies Women (Chedean Nation 32; Deepti Sharma 4/10) by 10 wickets