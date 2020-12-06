MS Dhoni was recalled strangely recalled by Australian skipper Matthew Wade during the second T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. The incident took place in the ninth over when Swepson was bowling to India opener Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan missed the ball that was sprayed wide. Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Score And Updates: Samson Out, Kohli Solid; Australia Hurt India 195 Chase at SCG

An alert Wade collected the ball, waiting, and then when Dhawan had his leg in the air for a fraction of a second, the Australian skipper dislodged the bails and went up in appeal. Also Read - India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled Brutally For Expensive Spell During 2nd T20I at SCG

Replays showed that Dhawan had grounded his foot back and he survived the stumping scare. After dislodging the bails, Wade said, “Not Dhoni, not quick enough like Dhoni!” Also Read - 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli Trolled Hilariously For Dropping Easy Catch of Matthew Wade During India-Australia at SCG

The words uttered by the Australian wicketkeeper is winning the hearts of fans.

Here is the video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Australian Cricket Team:

Here is how Twitterverse has been set on fire by Wade’s act.

The amount of impact MSD has on the game is great…

He is the benchmark of wickekeepibg in modern cricket… 😎😍😍😍 — (PRABHA) 😎 (@mpk_prabha) December 6, 2020

Dhoni is regarded widely as one of the sharpest ever behind the stumps and hence Wade took the name of the former India skipper.

At the time of filing the copy, India was 142 for three in the 16th over. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are in the middle and fighting to take the side over the line.