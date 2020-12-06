Rohit Sharma reacted after Virat Kohli-led India beat Australia by six wickets in the second T20I at SCG to seal the ongoing three-match series 2-0 with a game to go. After the emphatic win, Rohit took to Twitter and congratulated the side for their win against the hosts. Also Read - India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Didn't Expect to Hit Scoop Shot For 6: Will Ask AB de Villiers What he Thinks of That

Rohit wrote: “What a series win for Team India. Loved the way they played nice and composed. Big to each one of them.” Also Read - MATCH HIGHLIGHTS India vs Australia 2nd T20I, Cricket Updates: Dhawan's Fifty, Pandya's Cameo Power India to Six-Wicket Win vs Australia; Clinch Series 2-0

Rohit – who was slated to be part of the touring squad – is missing out due to a hamstring injury he picked up during the Indian Premier League. He is a key player and his absence could be missed in the Tests.

Recently, he led Mumbai Indians to the IPL title and featured in the summit clash which sparked a controversy. Fans seemed confused with his position on the issue as he played the IPL final after not being picked for the Australia tour due to the injury.

There were also speculations that everything is not rosy between the MI skipper and Virat Kohli, this tweet could go a long way in settling the issue.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan (52) and Virat Kohli (40) led a spirited chase as India gun down 195 against Australia, with Hardik Pandya (42) putting the finishing touches in the 2nd T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday to seal the 3-match series.

Pandya’s good show also helped him win the Man of the match award.

“I felt (we were) two good hits (away), quite happy. More than the six I wanted to finish the game. I don’t like the game going till the last ball, I like to finish the game early. I was just going to whack the ball anyway (smiles). The whole five games, I’ve been trying to figure out which bat to bat with. I broke the bat with which I was playing for three years. This one looks alright,” Hardik said at the presentation.

India has not yet lost a single T20I in 2020.