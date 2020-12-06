Virat Kohli – known to be one of the best fielders of the side – has not lived up to his reputation in the Australia tour. In the second T20I at SCG, Kohli dropped another sitter and as expected faced backlash on social media. He dropped the catch of his opposite number Matthew Wade – who was going great guns. Luckily, the India skipper redeemed himself straightaway as he run out Wade – who was looking to take off for a run after mistiming it. Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia 2nd T20I, Live Cricket Score And Updates: Chahal Snares Smith, Henriques Solid; India Dent Australia's Charge in Final Overs

It was a timely wicket for India as Wade was looking dangerous in the middle. He scored 58 off 32 balls in his brief stay in the middle. Kohli has not been at his best recently, dropping a number of catches during the tour already. The drop may not have costed India, but Kohli would be gutted with himself as he sets high standards. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli Drops a Sitter & Produces Run-Out on Same Delivery to Dismiss Matthew Wade | Watch

Here is how he hilariously got trolled by his fans: Also Read - 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer Takes a Stunning Catch to Dismiss D'Arcy Short During India-Australia at SCG | WATCH

When the ball goes in the air, I pray please God no Sikhar Dhawan or Virat Kohli under this, else it will be a drop catch — Snehashis Mishra (@MSnehashis27) December 6, 2020

When u r dreaming to catch a Anushka & suddenly hv to catch the ball.@imVkohli continues his excellent form of dropping catches.@BCCI ‘s Kaptan.#AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/L79UR5Amis — iAmAcharya (@pma14283) December 6, 2020

Meri life bhi kuch Virat Kohli k aaj ke catch jesi hai, sidhi si aati h aur flop ho jati h pr har bar koi na koi Matthew Wade ban k aa jata hai🌚#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ZhHsjwvPS3 — Nazuk (@iamnazuk02) December 6, 2020

Fans would hope the blemish on-the-field by the skipper will not affect his batting. At the time of filing the copy, Australia was 171 for four in the 29th over.