Ajinkya Rahane came up with the goods with the bat as he hit his 12th Test century on Sunday against Australia at MCG. Rahane played the captain's knock to perfection as he helped India take the lead after bowling out the hosts for 195 on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test.

Rahane's ton was laced with 11 boundaries as he took 196 balls to get to the three-figure mark. The 32-year old came in to bat with the side reeling at 64 for three. Initially, he took his time as the bowlers were on top, hitting the right areas and keeping things tight. Once he saw off the early storm from the Aussie pacers and settled in, he started picking runs and putting the loose balls away.

The hundred today was special as it was his first as a captain and will surely be among his best centuries as it was a hard-fought knock. He is now receiving praise from all corners after his brilliant ton. It was the first century in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy that made it special. It was the way he constructed his knock that made the difference.

Not only has his hundred put India in the driver’s seat, but it was also important after the Adelaide horror. The hundred will give a lot of belief to the others in the side which is very important in the absence of India’s premier batsman Virat Kohli.

At the time of filing the copy, Ravindra Jadeja along with Rahane had brought up a much-needed 100-run partnership. India currently has an 81-run-lead.