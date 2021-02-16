An all-round show from India fired them to a massive 317-run win over England on the penultimate day of the second Test in Chennai. Axar Patel took a five-wicket haul on debut as the tourists were bowled out for 164 in their second innings in chase of 482 with the four-match series now locked at one-all. Also Read - Ind vs Eng 2nd Test: 'The Toss Would Not Have Mattered Much in This Game' - Virat Kohli After 317-Run Win

In favourable conditions for spin bowling, Axar took 5/60 while Ravichandran Ashwin finished with a match-haul of eight wickets in addition to a memorable century with India keeping their chances of making it to the final of ICC World Test Championship alive. India are now second in the standings behind New Zealand, who have already qualified while England have slipped to the fourth spot. Also Read - Twitter Reactions: 'More Than a Drubbing' - Michael Vaughan, Wasim Jaffer Congratulate India After Crushing Win in Chennai

This is India’s their biggest win over England in terms of runs and now need to at least win one more and draw another in the four-match series to make the cut for the final in June. Also Read - India vs England 2nd Test: 'Forced The Batsman to Make Mistakes' - Axar Patel After Five-For on Debut in Chennai

After a crushing 227-run defeat in the first Test, Virat Kohli couldn’t have imagined a better comeback going into the crucial Day/Night Test in Ahmedabad in just over a week’s time. “The conditions were challenging for both sides, but we showed more application with the bat. We didn’t panic out there looking at the turn and bounce, we showed grit, got into the game and scored 600 runs in the game,” an ecstatic Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

While critics, mostly from the English side, had panned the pitch but two hundreds and three fifties by the home team batsmen showed that it was all about understanding of conditions and brilliant application from the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ashwin, Kohli, Rishabh Pant and debutant Patel.

From the visitors’ own ranks, No.9 Moeen Ali went on a six-hitting spree in his 18-ball 43 to show the ones above him in the order, how it is done on a dust bowl.

“Credit to India, they outplayed us in all three departments. It has been an education for us, you could come up with conditions like these and we have to learn from this and find a way to score runs,” said Kohli’s opposite number Joe Root.

The Indian team currently is so strong that it could afford to rest its best pacer Jasprit Bumrah, miss out its premier allrounder Ravindra Jadeja but yet make a telling statement, nullifying any advantage that England team might have possessed.

Opener Rohit should come in for special mention considering the start that India needed after first Test disaster. Rohit set the tone and then it was a Test match that Ashwin will remember forever.

Young Rishabh Pant, whose glovework at times invites unnecessary scrutiny, pulled off a lovely stumping to get rid of Dan Lawrence (26 off 53 balls) off Ashwin. Ashwin flighted one to entice Lawrence out of the crease and the ball turned and travelled between the batsman’s legs.

Pant was unsighted for the better part as he moved down the leg and maintaining his balance, collected it to effect a smart stumping that would make even Wriddhiman Saha and all his ardent fans very happy. Ben Stokes (8 off 51 balls) has been famous pulling off Houdini acts but on Tuesday, no such magic was in store against two top-quality slow bowling operators.

Stokes, for close to an hour, scratched around for eight runs as both Axar and Ashwin kept a tight leash on him.

Coming round the wicket, Ashwin got one to turn away as Stokes, with a forward defensive prod, tried to keep the ball down. But all he managed was an inside edge onto the pads and Kohli, who had placed himself at wide second slip, gleefully caught the loopy gift.

Root, as he waged a lonely battle, got a reprieve when his reverse sweep off Kuldeep Yadav, while batting on 32, was dropped by Mohammed Siraj stationed at deep point. Axar, who had shown brilliant discipline by landing 90 per cent of his deliveries on the rough and beating the right-handers at will, finally got his reward when Ollie Pope (12) top edged while going for a slog sweep.

There was a bit of extra bounce and that did Pope in with Ishant Sharma, the only fielder stationed at deep mid-wicket, taking an easy catch. Ben Foakes, after a memorable match behind the stumps, also didn’t stay long as Kuldeep Yadav (2/25), the third spinner, had something to cheer as another mis-timed sweep shot landed in the palms of the mid-wicket.

Root’s (33, 92 balls) 2 hour and 13-minute scrap finally ended when Axar got a classical left-arm spinner’s dismissal.

Having beaten Root’s edge a number of times, he landed one successfully on the spot and as the England captain pushed forward, the ball bounced enough and took an edge before flying into slips. On a track, where a five-for was there for the taking, Axar removed Olly Stone to get his maiden five-for in his debut Test match just like his spin bowling partner Ashwin did nearly a decade ago and Narendra Hirwani around 33 years back.

Moeen dazzled as the the contest approached its end. He struck three fours and five sixes in his 18-ball 43 and was the last man to be dismissed – stumped off Kuldeep.

Brief Scores: India 329 (Rohit Sharma 161; Ajinkya Rahane 67, Rishabh Pant 58; Olly Stone 3/47) and 286 (Ravichandran Ashwin 106; Moeen Ali 4/98, Jack Leach 4/100) beat England 134 (Ben Foakes 42; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/43) and 164 (Moeen 43; Axar Patel 5/60) by 317 runs

With PTI Inputs