Bloemfontein: Putting up an excellent performance with the ball, India A restricted South Africa A to 233/7 at the end of Day 1 of the second four-day Test match, here on Tuesday.

After electing to bat, South Africa A lost their skipper Pieter Malan as Arzan Nagwaswalla struck in the second over. Sarel Erwee and Raynard van Tonder then added 72 runs together before Ishan Porel struck in successive overs to dismiss the two.

Navdeep Saini joined the wicket-taking party as he got Tony de Zorzi out before left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar gave India A their fifth success with the ball, dismissing Zubayr Hamza.

Baba Aparajith then ended Sinethemba Qeshile’s resilience and ended his 102-ball 32-run knock, having him caught behind the wickets. Saini then picked the last wicket of the day for India A as he got George Linde out for 44.

Brief scores: South Africa A 233/7 (George Linde 44, Sarel Erwee 38; Ishan Porel 2/26, Navdeep Saini 2/54) vs India A