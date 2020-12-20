India is set to make four changes in the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia after being decimated by the hosts in just over three days in Adelaide. With Virat Kohli set to be unavailable for the remaining Tests, Ajinkya Rahane would lead the side. According to a report in India Today, India will make four changes to their XI at Melbourne Cricket Ground and there would be two forced changes. Also Read - 36 All Out Trends on Twitter Day After Virat Kohli-Led Team India's Horror Show in Adelaide Recording Lowest-Total Ever in Tests

According to the report, Shubman Gill will replace Prithvi Shaw at MCG after the Delhi Capitals batsman failed at Adelaide. Another change that is on the cards is Rishabh Pant – who hit a whirlwind 73-ball ton in the practice match – in place of Wriddhiman Saha – who did not live up to expectations during the Pink-ball Test. Also Read - India vs Australia Tests: Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Ishant Sharma as Injured Mohammad Shami's Replacement

Mohammad Siraj is all set for a Test debut where he will replace Mohammad Shami – who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series due to a fracture in his hand. Also, KL Rahul would regain his spot in the side in place of Kohli – who will be on paternity leave. Also Read - Sydney's COVID-19 Cluster Could See Tests Between SCG And Gabba Switched

India’s Likely XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

Meanwhile, India was thrashed by eight wickets at Adelaide in a game where the tourists registered their lowest-ever total in a Test. India was bundled out for 36 runs, thanks to a fiery spell of fast bowling by Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

India would look to bounce back at MCG, but it will not be easy against the formidable hosts who have a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.