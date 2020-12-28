Jasprit Bumrah was on fire as he picked up the big wicket of Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith for eight runs on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test at MCG on Monday. It was a freakish dismissal as Smith was bowled round his legs – something that rarely happens. It seemed like a leg-side trap! Also Read - Australia vs India Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Jasprit Bumrah Cleans up Steve Smith on 8

Smith walked across his stumps trying to whip it off his hips and Bumrah was dead accurate with his delivery that kissed the leg-stump bails. Initially, Bumrah and Smith did not realise what had happened, but soon it was evident that it was bowled.

Here is the dismissal:

Gee whiz – Jasprit Bumrah with the feather touch to dismiss Steve Smith! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/soi7Qrf4gs — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2020

Smith has not been in the best of form in the ongoing Test series after two Tests and four outings. This has also been among his worse runs in Test cricket.

Lowest aggregate for Smith in a Test (dismissed twice)

2 & 1 vs Eng Lord’s 2013

0 & 8 vs Ind MCG 2020/21 *

6 & 5 vs Eng Trent Bridge 2015

5 & 7 vs SA Cape Town 2017/18

It was a big wicket for India as Smith is a world-class player and has the capability of batting for long hours.

Earlier in the day, India was bundled out for 326 in their first innings on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne. They took a lead of 131 runs with Ajinkya Rahane starring after hitting a century while Ravindra Jadeja scored a fifty.

At the time of filing the copy, the hosts were reeling at 84 for three. Travis Head has joined Matthew Wade after the dismissal of Smith. The two in the middle have a huge responsibility on their shoulders.