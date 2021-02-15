England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes impressed many on day 3 of the second Test match against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Foakes, who turned 28 on Monday, did an amazing job behind the stumps with a couple of amazing stumping. Also Read - Live Cricket Score India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli Solid Despite Middle-Order Collapse

Jack Leach dominated the first session on Day 3 as he spun the web on a dusty track to send Indian batters back in the hut. Leach made full use of the turning track and dismissed dangerous Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant to put India on backfoot.

Interestingly both the batsmen were stumped in the quest to attack the off-spinner but got beaten by the turn. Ben Foakes has done an amazing job so far behind the stumps. The young glovesman has been lightning quick in anticipating the ball.

Formal India opener Wasim Jaffer heaped huge praise on Foakes for his work behind the stumps.

Really impressed with wicket keeping skills of Ben Foakes. To concede 0 byes in the first innings in challenging conditions is superb. Soft hands, clean collection, fast to dislodge stumps. Not seen many overseas keepers keep so well here for long time. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/yT5HyNtV8l — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 15, 2021



Foakes is playing his 6th Test in international cricket as he replaced experienced Jos Buttler in the ongoing match. The 28-year-old also had an excellent time during the first innings as the visitors didn’t leak a single extra to create history.

Brilliant keeping by both the keepers in this test Ben foakes and @RishabhPant17 @coach_rsridhar is a very happy man 😊❤️👍🏽 — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 15, 2021

Wicket of Rohit Sharma. Ben Foakes is excellent. pic.twitter.com/voMJbL6Ct7 — Shubman Gill Fan Club (@ShubhmanC) February 15, 2021

Earlier in the first innings, Foakes scored unbeaten 42 runs as England were bowled out of just 134.

England didn’t use pacers for the most part of the first session as Olly Stone and Stuart Broad waited for their turn on the dusty track where the spinner ruled the roost.

Earlier, resuming the inning from 54/1, India lost quick wickets in the first session as Cheteshwar Pujara was the first one to return to the pavilion after a bizarre dismissal. After that, the middle-order witnessed a collapse with Virat Kohli standing tall against all odds.

At the time of filing this copy, India were 127/6 with skipper Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin in middle.