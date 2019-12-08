The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team suffered their first defeat of the 3-Nations Hockey Tournament on Sunday but their top of the points table finish ensured they lift the title. India lost 1-2 to hosts Australia in their fourth and final match of the competition which saw India’s Gagandeep Kaur score in the 53rd minute to cancel out Abigail Wilson’s strike in the 15th minute.

However, the Wilson scored yet again in the 56th minute to give her team a 2-1 win.

The first quarter saw India being tested despite them getting chances of their own inside the first 15 minutes but it was Australia who landed the first blow. A Penalty Corner in the 15th minute and Wilson stepped to hand her side the lead.

India tried to make up ground in the second quarter, but some resolute defending kept them at bay.

Two Penalty Corner came India’s way in the second quarter but they failed to convert either. Two minutes later, Australia had a glorious chance of extending their lead to two goals through a Penalty Stroke, but India’s Goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam made a fine save to maintain the scoreline 0-1 at the half-time break.

A similar story unfolded in the third quarter with neither side able to score. India had a couple of Penalty Corners in the third period but were denied by Australia’s Astbury.

However, the start of the fourth quarter was different for India as they put the hosts under pressure from the start, and that resulted in the visitors winning themselves a Penalty Corner in the 53rd minute. Gagandeep Kaur scored past Astbury to draw level at 1-1.

But Australia hit back three minutes later, again through Wilson who scored her second goal.

India won the competition by finishing top of the points table with a tally of seven points from four matches, ahead of Australia on goal difference.

New Zealand finishing third with three points from four games.