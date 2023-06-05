Home

3 Pacers, 2 Spinners, KS Bharat Over Ishan Kishan: Sunil Gavaskar Predicts India’s Playing XI For WTC Final 2023 vs Australia

WTC Final 2023: While the entire side was on expected lines, the talking point was the legend picking both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin.

WTC Final 2023 (Image: PTI)

London: In a little more than 48 hours, the Indian cricket side and their Australian counterparts would take the field at the Kennington Oval for the umtimate glory – the World Test Championship final 2023. While speculations over playing XIs is rife, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar picked his playing XI for the game. While the entire side was on expected lines, the talking point was the legend picking both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin.

“I will talk about the batting and that will be Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as one-two. No. 3 is (Cheteshwar) Pujara, No. 4 is (Virat) Kohli, No. 5 is Ajinkya Rahane,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“I would imagine No. 6 would be either (KS) Bharat or Ishan Kishan. They are talking about Bharat because he has played all these matches so far. So will probably stick with Bharat at six. No. 7 will be (Ravindra) Jadeja. If it’s a bright day and a bright prediction, then I think you are looking at Jadeja and (Ravichandran) Ashwin at No. 7 and No. 8,” he added.

“No. 9, 10 and 11 will be Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and maybe Shardul Thakur.”

Sunil Gavaskar’s India XI for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh also opted for Kishan over Bharat. Harbhajan made an U-turn after having backed Bharat a few days ago.

“Why Ishan Kishan should be considered ahead of Bharat? I think this will add more strength to batting as Ishan Kishan can tackle the new ball much better than Bharat. He is an opener too and is in good form. So if the second new ball is introduced after 80 overs and Ishan walks out to bat he can play as an opener,” he said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

