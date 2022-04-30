New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja, surprisingly enough stepped down from his role as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain with immediate effect and handed it over to former CSK captain MS Dhoni for the rest of the IPL 2022 season. While this is not the first instance, this has happened in the Indian Premier League but it did leave a lot of people startled at the turn of events.Also Read - IPL 2022, RR vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, Match 44: Buttler-Ashwin Power Rajasthan Royals to 158

"Feeling good, at the same time, I also have to fill in big boots. Mahi bhai (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) has already set a big legacy so I need to carry it forward do not need to worry too much because he is here. Mahi bhai will be my go-to person. He was and he still is today. So, I am not worried, thank you for your wishes and love. Keep supporting us," Jadeja said after taking over as the captain.

Here we have a look at 3 reasons that might have prompted Ravindra Jadeja to hand over captaincy to MS Dhoni

CSK has not had the best of IPLs so far and with only two wins to show for out of eight matches, the race to qualify for the playoffs is slowly but surely becoming a distant dream. There was every reason for Jadeja to feel the pressure and with backs to the wall, leaving every match from here on a must-win game for CSK, the left-arm spinner might have thought that handing over the captaincy to MS Dhoni might be CSK’s best bet.

Jadeja’s own performance in this season has not been up to the mark. Having played all the eight matches, he has only managed to score 112 runs at an average of 22.40 and a strike-rate of 121.73. Bowling has not been that great either. With only five wickets to show for at an economy rate of 8.19, we can safely assume that he has had far better seasons than this.

A lot of times, Dhoni was seen calling the shots in the field even when Jadeja was officially the captain. While there is no reason why Dhoni should not, given the fact that he is possibly still CSK’s best man to lead the side but a lot of pundits have been critical of these moments.

