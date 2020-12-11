India cricket captain Virat Kohli recalled his wedding day by sharing a throwback picture on the third anniversary of the momentous occasion. Kohli married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on December 11, 2017 in Italy. Also Read - India vs Australia A, 2nd Tour Match, Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Captain Rahane Departs as Hosts Take Control in Eventful Morning Session

'3 years and onto a lifetime together,' Virat Kohli captioned the photo which he shared with his followers on social media on Friday.

The couple is expecting the birth of their first child together in January 2021 with Kohli set to fly back from Australia after the conclusion of the first Test in Adelaide which starts from December 17.

3 years and onto a lifetime together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a30gdU87vS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2020

Earlier this year in August, Kohli and Anushka set their fans into overdrive announcing the pregnancy.

The duo then travelled to the UAE for the IPL 2020 which got underway from September 18 and finished on November 10. Kohli then flew with the India squad for the Australia tour where they were scheduled to play three ODIs, as many T20Is and followed by a four-match Test series.

Kohli, who was part of all the India squads for the tour, was later granted paternity leave by the BCCI. In his absence, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is expected to lead the team.

Meanwhile, Kohli also opted to sit out of the second warm-up match of the Australia tour that got underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Friday. He had already indicated about not sure of turning out for the day-night fixture.

He was seen running laps in the build up to the warm-up fixture even as the remaining India cricketers were seen finalising strategy in a huddle.

India started the tour with a 1-2 defeat in the three-match ODI series but bounced back in the T20I series, winning it 2-1. The first Test will be a day-night contest, a first between the two teams.

The second Test will be played in Melbourne, Sydney will host the third match while the fourth and final of the tour will be held at The Gabba.