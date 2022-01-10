Christchurch: New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult said taking 300 wickets in Test cricket meant a lot to him. Boult achieved the milestone while picking 5/43 in 13.2 overs on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval on Monday.Also Read - We Didn't Bowl As Well As We Could Have Done: Ottis Gibson

Boult is the fourth cricketer and just the third New Zealand pacer to enter the 300 Test wickets club which includes Sir Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori, and current team-mate Tim Southee. Also Read - What We Saw Today Was Amazing: Luke Ronchi On Tom Latham's Unbeaten 186

Taking out Mehidy Hasan Miraz meant Boult scalped his 300th wicket in Test cricket. Apart from Mehidy, Boult took out Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das and Shoriful Islam to complete his ninth five-wicket haul in Test cricket as Bangladesh were bowled out for 126 and conceded a lead of 395 runs to the hosts at stumps on day two. Also Read - BAN vs NZ: It Was Special Considering We Lost The Toss, Says Devon Conway

“300 Test wickets means a lot. Milestones don’t really matter, there are some big names in this list. Tough to get a membership there,” said Boult to broadcasters after reaching the milestone.

Talking about the conditions at the Hagley Oval, Boult remarked, “We used the pace and the bounce there today. Enjoyed bowling on the surface – with Southee in, gives us a left-right combination well. Look forward to tomorrow. The wind suits outswing and inswing (here at the Oval).”

He agreed that New Zealand are in a great position in the match with a 395-run lead but felt a lot of work is still there to win the match. “Yes, we’re in a great position. It’s just about bowling with line and length, there is always something on offer from the pitch. We batted extremely well. For the boys to put 500-plus is really special. But still a lot of work to be done.”