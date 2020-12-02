With India reeling at 152 for five in the 31st over during the third and final ODI at Canberra on Wednesday, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja came to the rescue with a breathtaking 150-run partnership off 108 balls to take the score past 300 and give the bowlers a fair chance. It was the big wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli that brought Jadeja to the middle. Initially, the duo was watchful but then went berserk in the last five overs. Also Read - 3rd ODI: Suryakumar Yadav Hails India Skipper Virat Kohli For 12000 Runs Feat During India-Australia in Canberra, Tweet Goes Viral

While Hardik carried on his good form with the bat scoring a brilliant 92* off 76 balls, Jadeja too, hit a whirlwind 66 off 50 balls. The 150-run stand was also India’s best sixth-wicket partnership against Australia. Also Read - India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest to Score 12000 ODI Runs

Following their good show with the bat, the dup received praise on Twitterverse: Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Good score by team Indian well played #hardik #jadeja looking forward to see how #Natarajan goes abt his business.What a story… #AUSvIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 2, 2020

Outstanding performance by sir Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya many more to come Deserves big applause 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/RUOZQbLnun — Shrikant (@Shrikan92020749) December 2, 2020

Great partnership by Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. 150 is no mean feat when top order is struggling, a big big positive for India. Now when Rohit is back we have a great batting lineup👍👍👍👍👍. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/1pKg8fsySk — Amit Kumar Pradhan (@its_amit1893) December 2, 2020

Win or lose, I am happy with the beautiful way these two batted today! Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, you stole our hearts today ❤️ #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/OEEO8FCXqt — Viraj Soni (@theVirajSoni) December 2, 2020

“Had to fight it out in the middle, it wasn’t easy to start. When we had those couple of good overs and got some momentum we started believing. We were probably thinking 250-270, but that’s the beauty of the game,” Pandya said during the innings break.